For Sure, Parineeti Chopra's Black Outfit Will Put The So-Called Stylistas To Shame

Parineeti Chopra was probably the most criticised movie star. She was at the receiving end of so many mean statements and that too by a few self-proclaimed fashionistas. But the actress didn't give those jibes a lot of attention and instead carved her own style in this hawk-eyed movie industry.

Of course, the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress had her hits and misses on the fashion front too, but the best part about this power-packed performer is that she bounces back each time or at least she makes sure to. Moreover, after shedding a few kilos and toning her body, Parineeti got even more confident about her style.

Recently, she donned something that not only captured our interest but with this attire, she had also put those 'experimental' stylistas to shame. Yes, her all-black ensemble shouted attention and damn she pulled it off like it was a cakewalk for her. It was a rather difficult attire to carry and not at all just about anybody's cup of tea.

So, what did she wear that made people around just stop and stare? Parineeti wore an enormous black-hued round-neck t-shirt that had exaggerated sleeves and IVP written boldly on it in white. And then came her matching skirt that had a deep slit on one side and made her look notches sexier. Her slit portion of the skirt also had 'IVP Park' loudly printed on it.

We also loved that she carried her high-end purse like a moneybag. Now, isn't that a smarter and a more comfy style of sporting small pouches? We hope our so-called stylistas are taking notes here. Parineeti complemented her look with black and white printed sneakers.

Her golden hoop earrings and hot pink lip shade rounded off her look. Well, Parineeti Chopra, we all had been missing you but you didn't disappoint us at all after so many days.