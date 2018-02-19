Subscribe to Boldsky
Parineeti Chopra Going Green For A Watch Showroom Inauguration

Posted By:
parineeti chopra at daniel wellington showroom inauguration

Parineeti Chopra inaugurated a new store of Daniel Wellington where she carried a style book which craved our attention.

Parineeti was wearing a green sequin dress from Trabea store with jewellery from Inaaya. The shimmery sequin teal green dress made the actress look marvelous, as she carried it with such a graceful and stunning attitude.

The colour suited Parineeti quite well and she matched the outfit with beige pump heels. Her staright-ironed hair and the sexy makeup looked astounding, especially with the matching green eyeliner and pink lips.

She was also wearing a Daniel Wellington watch along with the style book.

Her amazing styling was done by her favourite and personal stylist Sanjana Batra.

Did you also like the look?

parineeti chopra at daniel wellington showroom inauguration
Read more about: parineeti chopra, fashion, bollywood
Story first published: Monday, February 19, 2018, 15:38 [IST]
