Parineeti Chopra Going Green For A Watch Showroom Inauguration

Parineeti Chopra inaugurated a new store of Daniel Wellington where she carried a style book which craved our attention.

Parineeti was wearing a green sequin dress from Trabea store with jewellery from Inaaya. The shimmery sequin teal green dress made the actress look marvelous, as she carried it with such a graceful and stunning attitude.

The colour suited Parineeti quite well and she matched the outfit with beige pump heels. Her staright-ironed hair and the sexy makeup looked astounding, especially with the matching green eyeliner and pink lips.

She was also wearing a Daniel Wellington watch along with the style book.

Her amazing styling was done by her favourite and personal stylist Sanjana Batra.

Did you also like the look?