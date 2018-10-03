ENGLISH

Parineeti Chopra Ups Her Simple Outfit With A Contrasting-hued Cape

Parineeti Chopra Indias Best Dramebaaz

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor recent promotion of their movie, 'Namaste England' was on the sets of India's Best Dramebaaz. For the show, Parineeti made heads turn in a casual number. She wore an attire, which seemed to be dipped in the shades of autumn.

Her outfit was about playing with contrasts and was a celebration of rich fabrics. It was a smart dress and Parineeti looked radiant as ever. We could relate to her understated outfit, which was about pairing a shirt with denims.

Parineeti Chopra fashion

So, Parineeti wore a textural mustard-hued camisole shirt by Topshop, which was flowy and came with a button-down feature. She paired it with simple dark-coloured Zara jeans and looked fabulous. However, the interesting feature was her floor-length Payal Khandwala cape, which was yellow-hued and colour-blocked by electric blue colour. It was a lightweight cape that accentuated her ensemble to a whole new level.

Parineeti paired her outfit with sandals and her chic jewellery came from Curio Cottage. Her makeup was natural and marked by soft pink touches, while her burgundy tresses rounded off her look.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor

So, how did you find Parineeti Chopra's outfit of the day? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
     

