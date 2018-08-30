Subscribe to Boldsky
Parineeti Chopra's New Hair Colour And Street-Style Look Was Totally Stare-Worthy

Parineeti Chopra just gave us something new to ponder about. Well, she wore a kickass attire and looked unbelievable. But what had us gasping for breath was not only her attire but also her newly-coloured tresses. Yes, Parineeti changed her hair colour to red and we couldn't stop staring at her.

The actress switched to a quirky avatar and well, everybody needs a change, right? A few weeks ago, we saw Parineeti in a traditional avatar, as she graced her sister Priyanka Chopra's roka ceremony, but this time we were stunned to see her in a western look. Parineeti wore a black-hued outfit and draped a long classically-hued denim jacket.

Her jacket was collared and accentuated by graphic prints and messages. It was an interesting piece and the actress walked with so much aplomb and confidence. She teamed her attire with black-coloured slippers, which enhanced her street-style look.

Parineeti also carried a huge black and yellow coloured side bag with her and those shades looked totally awesome. However, it was red wavy locks that stole the thunder of her attire. It is definitely not an easy hue to carry, but she pulled it off like a pro.

Well, we are much impressed Parineeti Chopra. Did you all like her latest look too?

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
