Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Parineeti Chopra’s Quirky LBD Proves That Priyanka’s Bash Is Not A Traditional Affair

By
Priyanka Chopra engagement

An engagement bash and we all thought that it would be a traditional affair, isn't it? However, Priyanka's sister, Parineeti Chopra turned up in a black dress by Hemant & Nandita and proved us wrong. According to us, it is literally going to be a bash with a lot of western fashion. Parineeti, for sure, gave us a surprise in her bohemian black number.

Her attire of the night was fun and casual and she didn't look over the top. However, it was a refreshing LBD (little black dress) and slightly dramatic too. It was an asymmetrical outfit with a very whimsical V-shaped neckline, accentuated by sheer accents. Her dress was full-sleeved and the sleeves were a lot diaphanous with metallic touches.

Parineeti Priyanka Chopra

The hemline of her ensemble contrasted the black of her dress. It was enhanced by multi-coloured patterns and seemed to be inspired by traditional Indian artistic heritage. So, it is safe to say that her dress did have a desi touch. Those geometric-meet-floral patterns on her dress were certainly eye-catching and added a glamorous touch to her dress. The beaded tassels were also the highlight of her dress.

She paired her outfit with matching pointed black pencil heels and her jewellery was minimal. Parineeti just wore earrings and kept her makeup dewy. The actress completed her look with side-parted tresses.

So, how did you all find Parineeti Chopra's attire of the night?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue