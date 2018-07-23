Woah! Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Set The Ramp Ablaze At A Fashion Show

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to return together on the big screen once again. Their second movie, 'Namaste England' is slated to be released in the month of October; but before that these two surprised us all by being the showstoppers for Shantanu & Nikhil.

The show took place at Bikaner House in New Delhi and the designers titled their show, 'Anti- Trend Couture' and the collection they featured was their latest Autumn Winter collection, 'Independence'.

Their collection was definitely a break from the stereotypes. While the designers took inspiration from vintage, they aimed at representing the modern Indian culture through their collection. So, in short, this collection is totally meant for millennials.

Shantanu & Nikhil called their show 'Anti-trend' because their ensembles were accentuated by a lot of asymmetrical cuts and the clothes were so designed that it blurred the lines betweens masculinity and femininity. But a regal touch was definitely given to the outfits.

Coming back to the showstoppers, the usually casually dressed celebs, Arjun and Parineeti looked resplendent in their respective attires.

Parineeti looked super cute yet graceful as she walked down the red carpet. Her ballroom-like gown was most certainly voluminous; but with those noodle-strapped sharp sleeves, it got a contemporary touch. Splashed in the designer duo's signature dark hue, her deep-necked gown was enhanced by elaborate floral prints. We were also impressed with the layered neckline that gave a dramatic touch to her gown.

Her makeup was bold and well, she was able to pull it off boldly too. Her hairstyle was sleek and middle-parted and totally complemented her attire. Yes, Parineeti, like most of the modern women, looked volatile and vulnerable at the same time.

Arjun, on the other hand, looked unbelievable in his traditional wear. His outfit of the night was marked by sartorial cuts. It was crisp and at the same time dreamy. Truly, a vivid mixture of practicality and idealism! His jacket was bandhgala-styled and metallic. It was adorned with the floral motifs too and dipped in black hue. His kurta was slightly flared and he teamed it with matching pyjamas and formal shoes.

Well, we are absolutely blown away by their looks and delighted to see such a thought-provoking collection.