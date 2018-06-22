Anil Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor's IIFA 2018 Style Is So Hot And Happening

Arjun Kapoor looked so dapper but he was not the only one who was making us fall head over heels in love with him. He was joined by his uncle Anil Kapoor, who looked as stunning as him, a shade more actually.

So, it is the IIFA season and the duo were clicked after getting ready for the occasion. Spilling some formal wear goals, these two grabbed eyeballs. While Arjun looked sexy as hell, Anil was hot and unbothered. Well, he is only growing better with age.

Anil donned a metallic blue suit that suited him a lot. His V-neck overlapping coat was tailored to perfection and featured sartorial cuts. Well, the actor brought the old-world charm and looked oh so classy. Anil complemented his look with matching pants, black pointed shoes, dark blue tie, and black shades.

Arjun brought the contemporary look by pairing a classic black tee with a black jacket and blue pants. He accessorised his awesome avatar with sexy shades and black shoes.

The two looked amazing as ever and we wish they continue to amazeball us at the IIFA 2018. So, whose look wooed you more - Anil Kapoor or Arjun Kapoor? Let us know your views in the comments section.