Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Parineeti Chopra's Burgundy Hairdo And Sassy Airport Attire Is The Coolest Combination Ever

By
Parineeti Chopra Airport Look

Parineeti Chopra broke the internet when she got her hair coloured burgundy. Though many wouldn't have liked it, Parineeti pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. And she seems to be in no mood of changing her new hair colour. The actress was spotted at the airport and this time she made a loose ponytail.

Parineeti Chopra fashion

But coming to her airport fashion, well that was very interesting and looked totally comfy. Parineeti looked fabulous as she colour-blocked her outfit. She paired her long jacket with pyjamas and made it work. Parineeti donned a sharp V-necked jacket, which was quarter-sleeved, baggy, and clearly asymmetrical. It was dipped in a shade of grey and was totally autumn-worthy.

Parineeti Chopra style

The actress paired her jacket, which was partially unbuttoned with black-hued flared pyjamas that went well with her top. With one hand in her pocket, Parineeti carried her experimental outfit like a piece of cake. She also wore bright-hued sandals to give her look a contrasting effect.

Parineeti Chopra western looks

She carried a black and yellow-hued bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and that completed her look.

Well, Parineeti's airport look of the day and burgundy ponytail gave us some cool airport goals. Didn't she woo you again with her style? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Daily Horoscope: 14 September 2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue