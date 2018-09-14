Parineeti Chopra's Burgundy Hairdo And Sassy Airport Attire Is The Coolest Combination Ever

Parineeti Chopra broke the internet when she got her hair coloured burgundy. Though many wouldn't have liked it, Parineeti pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. And she seems to be in no mood of changing her new hair colour. The actress was spotted at the airport and this time she made a loose ponytail.

But coming to her airport fashion, well that was very interesting and looked totally comfy. Parineeti looked fabulous as she colour-blocked her outfit. She paired her long jacket with pyjamas and made it work. Parineeti donned a sharp V-necked jacket, which was quarter-sleeved, baggy, and clearly asymmetrical. It was dipped in a shade of grey and was totally autumn-worthy.

The actress paired her jacket, which was partially unbuttoned with black-hued flared pyjamas that went well with her top. With one hand in her pocket, Parineeti carried her experimental outfit like a piece of cake. She also wore bright-hued sandals to give her look a contrasting effect.

She carried a black and yellow-hued bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and that completed her look.

Well, Parineeti's airport look of the day and burgundy ponytail gave us some cool airport goals. Didn't she woo you again with her style? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.