Parineeti Chopra's Separates Feature An Iridescent Glow And A Psychedelic Touch

Parineeti Chopra elevated her fashion game with the latest dress, which was about psychedelic patterns and earthy hues. This ensemble of hers was trendy and definitely made for a head-turning number. Backed by comfort quotient, Parineeti looked stunning in her separates, which was by Urvashi Kaur and came from the store, Clove.

This outfit of hers was notched up by the iridescent glow and breezy structure. Parineeti's outfit seemed like an ideal party wear, which she wore for her upcoming movie, 'Namaste England' promotions. Her attire was certainly not everybody's cup of tea but Parineeti pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The top of her ensemble featured a bateau neckline and kaftan-styled sheer sleeves. It was spruced up by minimal patterns and muted pink and blue stripes.

She paired her crop top with flared bottoms, which were updated with asymmetrical hemline. The breezy bottoms of her ensemble matched with the top in terms of hues and patterns. It was a cool outfit and Parineeti wore bright blue-hued sandals, which colour-blocked her attire. She accessorised her look with chic rings and earrings.

Her makeup was beautifully done and Parineeti repeated yesterday's hairdo. She looked amazing in her attire. What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comment section.