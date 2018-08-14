Pants With A Cape? Well, That's What Priyanka Chopra's Latest Outfit Is About

Global style icon, Priyanka Chopra, for sure, knows how to slay the bossy pants. At the moment, she is at the top of the fashion game and is making us go totally awestruck by her refreshing style. She might be wearing simple outfits but the actress is totally bringing some interesting twists. Last time, she absolutely got us hooked on to her sheer green attire and this time, Priyanka had another interesting addition.

So, for an event, she wore a black and white attire, which looked glamorous and at the same time simple. She wore a collared, crisp, and classic white shirt, which was made out of a shiny fabric. The shirt perfectly enhanced her slender frame and it would have looked very structured but for those balloon-like sleeves. Yes, her sleeves, which were voluminous, gave a dramatic touch to her plain shirt.

If that was not bold enough, Priyanka's flared pants not only perfectly complemented her shirt but also enhanced her maximalist look. Her pants were high-waist and came with a floor-length cape, which we thought was such a groovy feature. With this cape, Priyanka so effortlessly transformed a classic office wear into a party outfit.

She wore pointed black heels with her ensemble and accessorised her look with hoop earrings. Her wavy tresses were side-swept and she allowed her makeup to do the talking. Priyanka's makeup was on the heavier side and was marked by a wine-red lip shade.

Priyanka has definitely given us an outstanding outfit of the day (ootd) goals again.