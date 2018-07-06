Priyanka Chopra's Street Style Outfits Are What You'll Want To Copy Immediately

Priyanka Chopra is the mistress of some of the swankiest street styles. Her street fashion is out of this world and she always manages to ace it. Right from her denim skirt with a deep front slit to her all-black distressed ensemble, PeeCee wears the sassiest of clothes. She always steps out with traffic-stopping style and has even conquered Hollywood with her rip-roaring avatar.

However, sometimes she also opts for simpler looks that we can too try out. And this time around, she went for something as simple as the white hue. Yes, on two different occasions, she wore the colour white and made us all swoon. Her outfits were simple and wearable and we got two new ideas.

In her first look, Priyanka donned an all-white look. She wore a humble full-sleeved sheer white shirt and paired it with straight-fit distressed pants. Priyanka completed her look with beige pumps, a delicate heart-shaped pendant, classy shades, and a quirky Fendi handbag.

In her second look, she wore a white breezy-sleeved A.L.C crop top with a prominent slit on the back and paired her top with denim hot pants. She also wore a YSL sneakers and retro shades. Priyanka completed her stunning avatar with a messy bun-styled ponytail and bold red lip shade.

Well, we are pretty impressed with Piggy Chops. How about you all? If given a choice, which look of hers would you want to copy.