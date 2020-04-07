Urvashi Rautela Steals Our Attention With Her Stunning Photoshoot In Black Dress And Dazzling Hairdo Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Urvashi Rautela is that actress in the Bollywood industry whose fashion photoshoots can never fail to impress us. Especially, during these quarantine days, the diva has been treating us with her wow shoots in gorgeous outfits. Recently, the Pagalpanti actress shared few more pictures from her stunning shoot, where she is seen sporing bold black dress with dazzling hairdo and on-point makeup. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Urvashi Rautela sported a strapless plunging-neckline black dress, which came from the label Albina Dyla. It was a body-hugging ensemble that featured thigh-high side slit and ruffle detailing. On the jewellery front, the Hate Story 4 actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned chandelier earrings, bracelet, and multiple rings. She further upped her look with blue-hued nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Urvashi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Great Grand Masti actress pulled up her sleek tresses into a dazzling braided neat high bun, which suited her well.

So, what do you think about this outfit and look of Urvashi Rautela? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela

