On Sridevi’s Birthday, Decoding Her Envious Collection Of Western Outfits

Sridevi's style sense was beyond her years. She brought elegance and quite simply didn't stick to any particular dictate when it came to fashion. Sridevi stepped up her fashion game and her clothes were very much in tune with the contemporary trends. While, she had an envious collection of saris and other traditional wears, Sridevi's western outfits were also quite surprising.

From golden-hued pantsuits to summery dresses, Sridevi had almost every kind of western wear in her closet. She didn't shy away from wearing outfits that women her age wouldn't wear at all. We can never forget her embellished gown or the woolen red-hued resort attire that she wore in a foreign destination.

Her fashion sense intrigued us more because when it came down to the 80s, the fashion was pretty downhill and at that time the movies were the only medium through which we came to know about the actor's style sensibilities. But contrary to the blingy fashion and surreal outfits in her reel life, in real life, Sridevi's western attires were pretty relatable and classy.

She was one of the best-dressed celebs ever and the lady, who motivated women her age to wear what they feel. On her birthday, here are some of her trendiest western fashion outfits.