Sridevi Dies Of Cardiac Arrest: 10 Causes Of Cardiac Arrest You Should Know

Sridevi की मौत की वजह बने Cardiac Arrest से ऐसे बचें आप | Boldsky

The untimely death of the legendary Bollywood icon Sridevi came as a shock to all the people, including her fans. The talented and gorgeous actress died at a relatively young age of 54 in Dubai.

As per reports, Sridevi died of a sudden cardiac arrest and her death has left the world in a complete state of shock. Since cardiac arrest strikes immediately without any warnings, it is considered as deadly.

So what is exactly a cardiac arrest? According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest is the sudden loss of heart function and a person may or may not have been diagnosed with a heart disease.

The heart stops beating and the blood flow stops to the brain and other organs of the body.

Cardiac arrest and heart attack isn't the same and it is mistakenly described as a heart attack. There are early signs and symptoms to watch out for a cardiac arrest. The signs include sudden collapsing, no breathing, loss of consciousness, dizziness, fainting, blackouts, weakness, and palpitations.

Let us have a look at the causes of a cardiac arrest.

1. Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart muscle gets thickened, wherein the heart muscle becomes thick or enlarged and does not contract properly. The heart muscle is not provided with an adequate supply of blood for a long period of time and it stops pumping blood efficiently. People whose amount of blood pumped out of the heart with each heartbeat is less than 30 percent that the regular are said to be at a higher risk of cardiac arrest.