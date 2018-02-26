Sridevi Dies Of Cardiac Arrest: 10 Causes Of Cardiac Arrest You Should Know

The untimely death of the legendary Bollywood icon Sridevi came as a shock to all the people, including her fans. The talented and gorgeous actress died at a relatively young age of 54 in Dubai.
As per reports, Sridevi died of a sudden cardiac arrest and her death has left the world in a complete state of shock. Since cardiac arrest strikes immediately without any warnings, it is considered as deadly.
So what is exactly a cardiac arrest? According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest is the sudden loss of heart function and a person may or may not have been diagnosed with a heart disease.
The heart stops beating and the blood flow stops to the brain and other organs of the body.
Cardiac arrest and heart attack isn't the same and it is mistakenly described as a heart attack. There are early signs and symptoms to watch out for a cardiac arrest. The signs include sudden collapsing, no breathing, loss of consciousness, dizziness, fainting, blackouts, weakness, and palpitations.
Let us have a look at the causes of a cardiac arrest.
1. Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart muscle gets thickened, wherein the heart muscle becomes thick or enlarged and does not contract properly. The heart muscle is not provided with an adequate supply of blood for a long period of time and it stops pumping blood efficiently. People whose amount of blood pumped out of the heart with each heartbeat is less than 30 percent that the regular are said to be at a higher risk of cardiac arrest.
2. Congestive Heart failure
Congestive heart failure is the failure of the heart to adequately meet the needs of organs and tissues for nutrients and oxygen. This decrease in the amount of blood that the heart pumps is not enough to circulate the blood returning to the heart from the lungs and other parts of the body, which causes water to leak from the capillary blood vessels.
3. Coronary Artery Disease
The arteries in the heart are usually smooth but, if there is a plaque build-up on their inner walls, it will make them narrow. This restricts the blood flow and oxygen to the heart muscles, which leads to a sudden cardiac arrest.
4. Brugada Syndrome
Brugada syndrome is a rare inherited heart disorder which is characterized by a disruption, affecting the electrical system of the heart. The most primary symptom of brugada syndrome is irregular heartbeats and if it is left untreated, it may lead to a sudden cardiac arrest.
5. Marfan Syndrome
It is a genetic disorder that affects the connective tissues which is found all over the body and in multiple organ systems. The heart and blood vessels, eyes, skeletal system, etc., are most often affected. There are two types of Marfan syndrome, namely, type 1 and type 2.
6. Congenital Heart Disease
It is a heart condition that develops in the womb before a baby is born. If something has gone wrong in the early development of the foetus, the baby's heart doesn't develop normally. If the mother has diabetes during pregnancy or certain medications are taken during pregnancy, then the baby is said to be at a higher risk of congenital heart disease.
7. Heart Medications
Heart medications can increase the risk of arrhythmia that causes sudden cardiac arrest. Anti-arrhythmic medicines used to treat arrhythmia can produce dangerous ventricular arrhythmias. This causes a significant change in the blood levels of magnesium and potassium, which can be life-threatening.
8. Prior Heart Attack
If a patient has already suffered with a heart attack before, it can increase the chances of a cardiac arrest. The first six months after a heart attack is crucial, as it is a high-risk period for a sudden cardiac arrest.
9. Blood Vessel Abnormalities
In the young sudden-death victims, inborn blood vessel abnormalities in the coronary arteries and aorta may be present. During intense physical activity or athletic activities, adrenaline is released, which triggers sudden cardiac arrest when the abnormalities are present.
10. Heart Valve Disease
If one or more of your heart valves are damaged, it can disrupt the blood flow through your heart. This causes a strain in the heart, making the blood be pumped harder to force the blood through the arteries. If the heart valve does not close properly, it will allow the blood to leak backwards, which causes a sudden cardiac arrest.
