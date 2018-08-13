Happy Birthday Sridevi: The Shy Style Diva With Bold Outfits

The news of the legendary actress Sridevi's death, early this year, was hard to sink in. We couldn't believe that the twinkled eye actress, who mesmerized us with her acting prowess, died all of a sudden. Even till today six months later, we can't digest that she is no longer with us. We miss her both on-screen and off-screen. Sridevi brought versatility to the Hindi cinema and was one of the few actresses, who bagged lead roles in those times when men called the shots.

However, her versatility was not just limited to the movies; she was also a lady with a very experimental wardrobe. Yes, at an age, when most of the actresses stop flirting with clothes and stick to a particular style, Sridevi refused to follow the rules. She dressed her heart out. Sridevi surprised us with her fashion choices and soon became one of the leading fashion icons of the country.

The 'Mr. India' star's fashion evolution has intrigued us also because she was a shy and quiet person in real life, as she had often revealed, but her outfits were bold and bright. Her attire contrasted her personality and she pulled off just about anything like a piece of cake. She didn't only go for muted shades; she wore hot pinks, off shoulders, mini dresses, and more. It was almost as if she articulated her thoughts and unspoken words through her clothes.

With her eclectic fashion sense, Sridevi would make us go curious. Off-screen, there was classicism to her attires but at the same time, she kept herself in tune with the latest trends. Mother to two young girls, Janhvi and Khushi, Sridevi inspired all the mothers around stylishly, that age is just a number. And she also fashionably inspired her daughters too.

When it came to fashion, Sridevi had an eye for details and fabrics. She was absolutely sure of what would suit her. Her western fashion game was as strong as her traditional fashion. In fact, she revamped ethnic fashion too. Many times, she would make the traditional look very contemporary. A fashion critic couldn't see Sridevi with a trained eye. One day, she would be in a kanjeevaram sari and the next day, she would be wearing a mini skirt and a top.

She had such a wonderful affair with clothes that she became a muse to many top designers, was on the leading magazine covers, and graced the ramp shows too. Apart from her movies, she was at the top of the game in the fashion world too.

Fashionably Sridevi was an inspiration to introverted ladies, who observe a lot more. She left behind a style legacy and encouraged us to think beyond the realms of our mind. Here are her iconic outfits that left us all simply speechless.

Happy Birthday, Sridevi, you continue to inspire us.