Happy Birthday Lisa Haydon: From Aisha To Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Diva's Stylish Movie Fashion Decoded

Born on 17 June 1986, Lisa Haydon never fails to catch our attention with her stunning personality. No doubt she is a beautiful model but apart from that she has also impressed us with her acting prowess in a number of Bollywood films. The diva made her acting debut in 2010 film titled Aisha but her performance in 2013 film titled Queen earned her wide recognition and also the Best Supporting Actress nomination at Filmfare. Since then, the diva made appearances in many films like The Shaukeens, Housefull 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil etc., and left the audience stunned not just with her acting but also with her fashionable looks. She loves fashionable outfits and so in films also, she mostly sported stylish outfits. As Lisa turns a year older today, let us take a close look at her fancy outfits from the films and decode it.

Aisha (2010)

In 2010 film Aisha, Lisa Haydon played the role of Aarti Menon, a beautiful girl from New York. In her introduction scene, Lisa was seen dressed up in a sleeveless one-shoulder plain white dress. She accessorised her look with a black wrist watch and funky rings. She also carried a matching cute little clutch purse. What added fashion quotient to her look was her big black hat, which was accentuated by a white ribbon. Lisa sharply contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Minimal base marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Queen (2013)

Queen turned out to be the best film in Lisa Haydon's career so far. In the film, the actress played the character of Vijayalakshmi, a free-spirited woman from Paris, who helps Rani (Kangana Ranaut) out and gives her a tour around the city. In one of the scenes, Lisa was seen sporting a sleeveless plunging-neckline orange-hued flowy top, which was accentuated by high-low hemline. She teamed it with light blue denim shorts and completed her look with brown leather boots. The actress upped her look with funky earrings and a few bracelets. She tied her tresses into a side braid and wrapped up her look with on-point makeup.

In another scene, Lisa was seen decked up in a half-sleeved blue crop top and light blue denim shorts. She wrapped up her matching denim jacket around her waist and completed her look with stylish grey boots. The actress notched up her look a few wrist bands and let loose her straight tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Housefull 3 (2016)

In multi-starrer romance-comedy film Housefull 3, Lisa Haydon played the role of Jamuna Chaugule aka Jenny, Urja's (Jackie Shroff) second daughter and love interest of Teddy (Riteish Deshmukh). Though she sported many stylish western outfits in the film but her little red dress from the song Taang Uthake looked super cute. It was a strappy plunging-neckline pleated red mini dress, which featured golden embellished belt. Lisa let loose her side-parted long layered tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade.

Source- Sony Music India

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

In 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Lisa Haydon made a cameo appearance as Lisa D'Souza, Ayaan's (Ranbir Kapoor) former girlfriend. She wore a very nice party-wear black dress in one of the famous songs of the film titled The Breakup Song. It was sleeveless plunging-neckline mini dress, which was accentuated by white shimmer detailing and cut-outs at the waist. The diva let loose her heavy curls and enhanced her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, pink highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

We really liked all these outfits of Lisa Haydon from her films. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Lisa Haydon!