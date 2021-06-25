Just In
Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 3 Pretty Outfits From The Diva’s Instagram Feed For Stay-At-Home Fashion Goals
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrated worldwide for her brilliant performances in many super hit films. But the nation also knows that she is more than just a brilliant actress. She is a bonafide fashionista and leaves no opportunity to steal attention with her sartorial picks. During the lockdown, she took the internet by storm many times with her perfect stay-at-home fashionable looks. Born on 25 June 1974, the stunner celebrates her birthday today and so we have come up with her 3 best outfits to inspire you and help you up to your at-home fashion a notch. Take a look.
Karisma Kapoor In Pink Striped Coordinates
Karisma Kapoor sported pink and white striped coordinates, that made for a perfect PJ set. The set consisted of a full-sleeved peter-pan collar buttoned-down shirt and matching bottoms. She went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with filled brows, curled lashes, and coral pink lipstick. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail and looked adorable as ever.
Karisma Kapoor In A Peach Printed Dress
Karisma Kapoor wore a full-sleeved keyhole neckline peach dress from the designer Anita Dongre's label. Her flared mini dress was intricately embroidered and featured subtle prints. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the Coolie No.1 actress upped her look with few ear studs and elevated her look with pointed brows, light eyeshadow, mascara, soft blush, and red lip tint. Karisma pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a classic ponytail and adorned her hair with a side pin.
Karisma Kapoor In A Pink Ethnic Suit
Karisma Kapoor gave at-home festive fashion goals in her pink ethnic suit. She donned a quarter-sleeved short pink Kurti and teamed it up with white flared bottoms with rose prints. The Hum Saath-Saath Hain actress draped a matching printed white dupatta and completed her look with golden juttis. She notched up her look with a pair of earrings and a few bangles. Karisma let loose her mid-parted tresses and wrapped her look with tiny blue bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and fuchsia pink lipstick.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Karisma Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram