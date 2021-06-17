Your Striped Pyjama Set Goals Ft. Karisma Kapoor And Anushka Sharma Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pyjama sets or simply night suits have become relevant particularly amid pandemic, when staying at home is the new norm. No more fancy outfits on most of the days! And these days, we are generally looking for comfier outfits and pyjama sets being one of those comfy outfits. So, if you are looking forward to wearing pyjama sets, we have got you sorted. Of late, Karisma Kapoor and Anushka Sharma flaunted pyjama sets and had our attention. We have decoded their pyjama sets for some relaxed fashion goals.

Speaking about Karisma Kapoor first, she captioned her picture as, "Still only in my pj's but keep smiling and stay full of hope..☕️🌸" She wore a white and pink striped pyjama set that featured a collared top and matching pyjamas. Seated on her balcony, her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The makeup seemed natural and the impeccable high ponytail completed her look. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, flaunted a blue pyjama set and posed by the window with a book in her hand.

She wore a blue striped pyjama set with ankle-length pyjamas and collared shirt. Her pyjama set was sprinkled with red-toned floral accents. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look. So, whose pyjama set did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram