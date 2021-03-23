On Kangana Ranaut’s Birthday, Her 3 Different Looks In Different Attires And Hairstyles From Her Film Thalaivi Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 23 March 1987, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has won our hearts with her brilliant performance in the films like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Panga, etc. And now she is once again all set to stun us with her strong role in the upcoming biographical film titled Thalaivi, which is based on the life of politician and film actress J. Jayalalithaa. The trailer of the film will be unveiled today on the special occasion of Kangana Ranaut's birthday. However, lately, the actress gave us a glimpse of her three different looks in different attires and hairstyles from the film, that totally impressed us and we can't wait to see more of her. So, let us decode her all three looks.

Kangana Ranaut In A Floral Shirt And Yellow Shorts

To show the childhood look of Jayalalitha, Kangana Ranaut got dressed up in a half-sleeved white shirt, which was accentuated by intricate yellow and red floral prints. She tucked her shirt into a high-waist mustard yellow shorts and completed her look with yellow sandals. The Dhaakad actress wore a wig, that was shoulder-length and had front fringes. She wore a yellow hairband, that upped her look. Kohled eyes and pink lip shade, spruced up her look.

Kangana Ranaut In A Traditional Golden Attire

Kangana Ranaut shared a still picture from the film, in which she can be seen performing some traditional dance moves. She was even dressed traditionally in golden attire, that consisted of a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline crop top and high-waist matching bottoms. Her ensemble featured intricate embellishments. The diva upped her look with a silver-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, a nose ring, a heavy choker, and few bangles. She pulled up her tresses into a high messy and dramatic bun and adorned it with matching silver accessories. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and coral pink lipstick, elevated her look.

Kangana Ranaut In A Maroon Saree And Shawl

To show the politician side of Jayalalitha, Kangana Ranaut was decked up in a maroon saree, which was accentuated by golden border with intricate red prints embedded on it. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and draped a matching red shawl around her bodice and arms. The actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and enhanced her look with maroon bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy lip tint.

So, what do you think about these looks of Kangana Ranaut from Thalaivi? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Kangana Ranaut!

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter