Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut And Arjun Rampal Mesmerise Us With Their Killer Looks In The Look Poster Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Upcoming Bollywood thriller film titled Dhaakad is schedule to hit the theatres on 1 October 2021. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni and Arjun Rampal as an antagonist named Rudraveer. Recently, the posters of the stars were unveiled by the filmmakers on social media. In their individual posters, while Kangana was seen giving fierce look in a bold black attire, Arjun, on the other hand, exuded cool and deadly vibes in his stylish number. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.

Kangana Ranaut In A Bold Black Attire

In her look poster, Kangana Ranaut was seen giving intense and fierce look. She was decked up in a sleeveless plunging-neckline plain black tee, which she teamed with black cycle shorts. She wrapped a jacket around her waist and completed her look with a pair of ankle-length black boots. The actress notched up her look with a black wrist watch and a white bandage was tied around her arm. Kangana pulled back her heavy curls and tied them up into a low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

Arjun Rampal In A Cool Black Attire

Arjun Rampal looked stylish as ever in the look poster. He donned a full-sleeved open-front black leather jacket, which he layered with a brown-hued ripped tee. The actor teamed it with matching pants and sported a brown leather belt. He accessorised his look with a neck piece and a ring and had black zig-zag patterned marks on his neck. The black cap and sunglasses added cool quotient to his look. The full-grown moustache and beard rounded out his avatar.

So, what do you think about this look of Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Ramplal from Dhaakad? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's Instagram