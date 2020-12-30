Kangana Ranaut: Ethereal Beauty In Green Paithani Silk Saree At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If you ever need saree inspiration, all you need to do is follow the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Instagram. The diva has mastered the art of acing all sarees, be it simple, cotton, silk, or heavy. If you scroll through her feed, you will find major saree fashion goals from her as she has been treating her fans with her a lot of pictures in different sarees. In December, Kangana Ranaut visited the Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai. She opted for a Maharashtrian Paithani silk saree in green for her divine visit. She shared the glimpse of her look on Instagram. Let us take a closer look at her attire and decode it.

Kangana Ranaut was decked in a dark-green silk saree, which came from the ace designer Neeta Lulla's label. The Maharashtrian Paithani saree was accentuated by intricate silver dotted patterns and broad golden and red border embedded on it. The golden border had checked patterns. Styled by Ami Patel, the Manikarnika actress draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and brought it towards the front from the back. The pallu of her saree was light-red in colour with golden border and featured subtle blue and red prints. Kangana teamed her saree with a half-sleeved U-neckline bright red blouse that had an intricate multi-hued patterned border. She accessorised her look with a pair of red and golden floral studs, a delicate nath, and matching choker necklace from Amrapali.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Thalaivi actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. A tiny black bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She pulled back her heavily curled tresses into a bun and adorned it with white mogra.

We absolutely loved this saree look of Kangana Ranaut. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram