    Alia Bhatt Aces Masaba Gupta's Denim Attire And The Credit Goes To Her Stylist & B'day Boy Ami Patel

    By
    |

    Be it events or weddings, we always adore and praise celebrities for their wow fashion sense. But actually behind every gorgeous celebrity there is their talented stylist who helps them in acing all looks in their designer outfits. We have often seen Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt making numerous stunning statements and for that the credit goes to her stylist Ami Patel.

    As Ami Patel turns a year older today, recently designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram feed to share a picture of beautiful Alia Bhatt, who is seen sporting her denim attire. Giving styling credits to Ami, she also wished him happy birthday. So, let us take a close look at Alia Bhatt's attire and look and decode it.

    So, Alia Bhatt sported blue denim separates by designer Masaba Gupta and looked extremely beautiful. Her outfit consisted of a strapless bustier, which was accentuated by white-hued prints and featured bow-knot detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it up with a high-waist matching palazzo pants. The Brahmastra actress topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved long organza jacket that featured white-hued star patterns. Alia completed her look with a pair of heels and went jewellery-free.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Sadak 2 actress slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a half hairdo, which went well with her look.

    Talking about the outfit and wishing Ami Patel, Masaba Gupta captioned the post as, 'Pretty little thing • Another spin on Denim for Alia. I think this was for an appearance in New York & the brief was something delicate. (ish) Now a denim palazzo pant & bustier are hardly delicate but then we decided to pair it with a scalloped Organza jacket,with some thread work! I've always associated Alia with all things fine & feminine but with that X-factor that no one else really has. Ami, thanks for styling this beautifully - and happy birthday @stylebyami'.

    So, what do you think about this outfit of Alia Bhatt and the way Ami Patel styled her? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Happy Birthday Ami Patel!

    Pic Credits: Masaba Gupta

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
