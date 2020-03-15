Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Her Fashion Evolution Over The Years; See Pictures Inside Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actresses in the industry today. In such a short span of time, she has hit the milestones with her acting prowess. With movies such as Raazi, Udta Punjab, Highway, Dear Zindagi, and more, Alia has made a special place for herself in the industry. Apart from her acting skills, with time, her fashion has also improved tremendously. Alia Bhatt's fashion has always been inspiring with a few misses but her fashion is also consistent. Over the years, Alia's fashion has progressed and there's a level of a surety she has when it comes to dressing up. Born on 15th March 1993, on Alia Bhatt's birthday, we are going to discuss her fashion evolution.

Post her debut in Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt has consistently been in the limelight for her fashion choices. Back in 2012, her wardrobe consisted mostly of cute and floral dresses. She definitely dressed her age and the reason, the millennials wanted to dress up like her. Her fashion closet in 2012 was chic, trendy, but it was also quite safe. Early into her career, Alia mostly donned simple outfits, princess-like gowns, blazers, but there was nothing very edgy to her look. She kept her hairdo straight and there wasn't much experimentation there either.

In the second year of her career, Alia Bhatt took steps to slay it in bold outfits. She wore off-shouldered ensembles and there was a bit of spunk to her ensembles. From her bold backless Sonaakshi Raaj's gown to her black and silver Manish Malhotra lehenga, Alia Bhatt's fashion got a lot more confident. She even tried side-swept hairdo in 2013 but it was in 2014 that change was more evident in Alia Bhatt's fashion. Leather skirt, skinny pants, and those embroidered and vibrant salwar kameezes with jackets definitely made many heads turn in 2014. It was clear that other than making herself more prominent as an actress, Alia Bhatt's fashion had also begun to get into the limelight.

In 2015, there was more quirk quotient to her dress game and there were definitely more experiments in fashion. With her rise as an actor, she tried pairing a sweater with lehengas and even had a dress that was made out of fan mails. If 2015 was marked by quirky and bold outfits, her 2016 was more about relaxed fashion. Maxi dresses and cool outfits dominated her wardrobe in 2016 and her wardrobe in the particular year also showed her comfortable phase in the career. In 2017, we saw a variety and sassiness to her wardrobe. There was a lot of balance to her looks and in wardrobe. For instance, if she wore a bright shirt and equally bright printed pants, she kept her look minimal and accessory game strong. According to us, Alia Bhatt's fashion in 2017 was quite dramatic but her makeup had taken a minimal move. It wasn't as if Alia stuck to one particular style, she was, in fact, versatile with her wardrobe. Right from denim-on-denim, printed dresses, sassy numbers, understated kurtas to athleisure wear, Alia Bhatt created quite a stir in the Indian fashion industry. In 2017, it was her ethnic and airport fashion that wowed us the most. When in traditional numbers, she kept it interesting with combinations such as a shirt blouse and elaborate skirts and in airport looks, she kept it sporty, simple, and sassy.

With success comes confidence too and in 2018, there was more authority to her fashion. The actress upped her gown game for sure in 2018 and we saw her in more gowns than dresses. Her gowns by Gauri & Nainika and Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo definitely showed us how much more maturity she has got to her fashion. 2018 was also a departure from those cute college girls-like dresses. Early into her career, Alia Bhatt wore outfits that were awesome but not effortlessly. Her dress game, particularly in 2012 and 2013, was more about seeking attention but by 2018, her fashion had evolved to an extent, where it was effortless and she commanded attention. Be it with her lime green floral lehenga or her all-black lehenga, Alia Bhatt's traditional fashion, in particular, had taken a classy turn. She wasn't all about bold hues and patterns and on the contrary, paid more attention to embroidery and textiles. For instance, her outfits such as silk Raw Mango kurta set and tilla-work embroidered suit certainly reflected her stronghold in fashion and looked grown-up too. It was also the year when she impressed the critics with Raazi and so, we saw a lot of anarkalis and salwar suits in her wardrobe.

Last year in 2019, we saw a quiet kind of confidence to her wardrobe and a whiff of the abstract. Her floral gowns and the famous red and white Moschino pantsuit showed us that Alia Bhatt doesn't stick to particular norms and can expand fashion in any surprising direction like her career. However, when it came to dresses, we saw a complete switch. When in 2012, her dresses were more quirky and chic, in 2019 her dresses were more sophisticated, muted, and breezy. Last year, she seemed so comfortable that she would step out in something as simple as tee and pants, and look stylish still. Her airport fashion was definitely athleisure like in 2019 but we saw some trendy and pastel-toned professional pantsuits too with cat-eyed frames as an accessory. Well, her 2019 airport fashion game definitely exuded boss lady vibes. She was at the top of her films game last year and that reflected in her clothes too. As far as traditional outfits are concerned, we saw more saris than lehenga such as the simple red one and colourful striped Sabyasachi one in her wardrobe.

It has just been three months into 2020 and we saw some interesting fashion choices made by Alia Bhatt. Her colour-blocked pink and yellow gown and her purple wrap dress definitely spruced up her fashion game. The wet-style tresses were totally a refreshing change. Well, Alia Bhatt's fashion has been consistently getting better and surprising. She's restricting herself to a particular style and in fact, is showing versatility in her fashion. This is what we like about Alia Bhatt! She is the fashion inspiration we all need.

Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt!