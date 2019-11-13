On Aryan Khan's Birthday, His Inspiring Casual Stylish Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan celebrates his birthday today. Born on 13th November 1997, Aryan aspires to be a filmmaker and has a keen fashion sense. Speaking about his fashion sensibility, he usually keeps it casual and basic. A number of his pictures on his social media feed highlights his fashion game. So, let's decode his outfits on his birthday.

The Dapper Look

So, recently Aryan Khan posted his picture on Instagram feed. He looked dapper in his sweatshirt and trousers. He wore a brown sweatshirt and grey trousers and paired it with sports shoes. He accessorised his look with red frames and his tousled hairdo completed his look. Well, this was one of the looks, we would have liked to ace.

The Denim Look

Aryan Khan posted a picture with his friend and flaunted his denim look. He wore a navy blue tee and paired it with light blue denim jeans and a washed denim jacket. Aryan sported sports shoes and upped his look with a wrist watch. His side-swept pompadour completed his look.

The Classy Red Jacket

Aryan Khan gave us a red jacket goal with his outfit that consisted of a black tee and matching trousers. He paired it with a cool red jacket, which colour-blocked his black-hued attire. He looked awesome and his signature hairstyle rounded out his avatar.

So, what do you think about Aryan Khan's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.