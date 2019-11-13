Just In
- 58 min ago No Shave November Special: Benefits Of Beard Balm And How To Apply It
-
- 1 hr ago Bhumi Pednekar And Dia Mirza Make Us Want To Buy Summer Dresses In Winters
- 1 hr ago Cytotron: Anti-Cancer Device Invented By Indian Scientist Becomes A 'Breakthrough Device' In US
- 1 hr ago Syphilis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment
Don't Miss
- Technology Vivo S5 Spotted On Geekbench Ahead Of Launch
- Sports India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test in Indore: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips
- Automobiles MG Aims At Selling Up To 3,000 Units Of The All-Electric ZS SUV In India
- News South Korean river turns red after mass pig slaughter
- Finance SBI Research Suggest Ways To Avert PMC Bank-Like Crisis
- Movies Mahesh Babu And Ajith Kumar Continue To Be In The Most Influential Lists Of 2019 and 2018!
- Travel Mandi – An Unexplored Gem Of India
- Education National Education Day: Why It Is Celebrated On Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birthday
On Aryan Khan's Birthday, His Inspiring Casual Stylish Looks
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan celebrates his birthday today. Born on 13th November 1997, Aryan aspires to be a filmmaker and has a keen fashion sense. Speaking about his fashion sensibility, he usually keeps it casual and basic. A number of his pictures on his social media feed highlights his fashion game. So, let's decode his outfits on his birthday.
The Dapper Look
So, recently Aryan Khan posted his picture on Instagram feed. He looked dapper in his sweatshirt and trousers. He wore a brown sweatshirt and grey trousers and paired it with sports shoes. He accessorised his look with red frames and his tousled hairdo completed his look. Well, this was one of the looks, we would have liked to ace.
The Denim Look
Aryan Khan posted a picture with his friend and flaunted his denim look. He wore a navy blue tee and paired it with light blue denim jeans and a washed denim jacket. Aryan sported sports shoes and upped his look with a wrist watch. His side-swept pompadour completed his look.
The Classy Red Jacket
Aryan Khan gave us a red jacket goal with his outfit that consisted of a black tee and matching trousers. He paired it with a cool red jacket, which colour-blocked his black-hued attire. He looked awesome and his signature hairstyle rounded out his avatar.
So, what do you think about Aryan Khan's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.