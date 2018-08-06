Aryan Khan And Khushi Kapoor Just Gave Us Distressed Denim Goals

Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor were spotted celebrating friendship day with Shanaya Kapoor at Bastian. Aryan and Khushi kept it simple and rocked the casual looks that most of us could instantly copy. We loved the fact that these two star kids were not glamed up and looked so believable.

So, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan looked smoking hot. He wore a red hoodie and completely wowed us in a sporty avatar. His hoodie featured a zipper and was half-sleeved. It had huge pockets and quite simply made for a practical wear.

Aryan teamed his red sweatshirt with distressed denim jeans. He also sported red and black Balenciaga sneakers to notch up his look. His accessory of the day included a classic metal watch.

Khushi, Janhvi's younger sister, on the other hand, kept it feminine and chic. She wore a deep-necked white-hued top with floral prints. Her top also featured exaggerated full-sleeves and she paired her cute top with classic blue distressed denims. She paired her outfit with black-hued loafers, which went perfectly well with her attire.

She also wore brown-hued purse and a delicate pendant. Khushi's makeup was minimal and she left her hair slightly messy and loose to amp up her avatar.

Well, even in their understated looks, Aryan and Khushi managed to woo us.