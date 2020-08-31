On 9 Years Of Bodyguard, Kareena Kapoor’s Best Ethnic Looks Decoded From The Songs Of The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Siddique, Bollywood action-comedy-romantic film titled Bodyguard was released on 31 August 2011. The film starred Salman Khan as Bodyguard Lovely Singh and Kareena Kapoor as Divya S. Rana, who pretended to be Chhaya (Salman's Girfriend). The script of the film, the songs, and the performance of the actors won many hearts and so the film broke many records on its release. Kareena Kapoor, who is known as one of the most attractive actresses in the industry, treated us with her beautiful ethnic looks in the film, especially songs.

As Bodyguard clocks its 9 years today, we have decoded some of the best looks of Kareena from the songs of the film.

Kareena Kapoor In Teri Meri Song

Teri Meri was the romantic song and the song's lyrics, tone and voice, touched our hearts. In the song, Kareena Kapoor was seen flaunting three different saree looks- black, green, and white. Her black saree was plain but it had net embroidered pallu that added fashion quotient. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved plain black blouse. The actress let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

Her second look in the song was in a green saree that featured embellished border. She draped the sheer pallu in a classic style and teamed it with a sleeveless matching backless blouse. The diva let loose her tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, green eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. She carried the black umbrella and looked super stunning in her green saree.

Kareena Kapoor flaunted her third look in the song in her plain white saree that was accentuated by pink border. The sheer pallu of her saree featured subtle dotted patterns and she draped it in a nivi style. The actress teamed it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching blouse. Kareena let loose her tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor In I Love You Song

Kareena Kapoor sported many ethnic suits in the song I Love You but her one outfit that caught our attention was her multi-hued suit, which she wore while imitating Salman's walking style as bodyguard. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved white kurti that was accentuated by intricate patterns and red-hued prints at the border. She teamed it with bright yellow dhoti pants and draped a light green dupatta around her neck. The actress completed her look with a pair of flip flops and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. She wore a black headband and let loose her straight tresses. With oversized black sunglasses and light pink lip shade, she rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor In Desi Beat Song

Kareena Kapoor sported two extremely beautiful Patiala suits in the song Desi Beat and we absolutely loved it. Her white suit consisted of a sleeveless short kurti, which was accentuated by silver dotted patterns, orange neckline, and pink & blue printed border. She teamed it with white Patiala salwar and draped a thin embellished dupatta around her neck. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and rings. She let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

Her pink suit consisted of a strapless short kurti that featured silver patterns and embellished border. She paired it with matching Patiala pants and completed her look with a pair of juttis. The diva upped her look with drop earrings and pulled all her tresses to one side and let them loose. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

We really liked all these ethnic looks of Kareena Kapoor and it gave us festive vibes. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: T-Series