On 11 Years Of Love Aaj Kal, Deepika Padukone’s Different Fashionable Looks From The Film Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan, Bollywood romantic-comedy film Love Aaj Kal was released on 31 July 2009. The film starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles while Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monteiro in the supporting roles. The pure love-based script, the mixture of party tracks and love songs, and the gorgeous looks of Deepika Padukone throughout the film was highly appreciated and so the film was declared a super hit by Box Office India.

As Love Aaj Kal clocks 11 years today, let us take a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's different fashionable outfits from the film, which she absolutely slayed like a diva.

Deepika Padukone In A Blue And White Kurti In the song Chor Bazaari, Deepika Padukone sported a half-sleeved midnight-blue and white-hued short flared kurti, which was accentuated by pretty prints. Her kurti featured multi-hued border and she teamed it with red churidar bottoms. The actress completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris and accessorised her look with colourful bangles. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Deepika also carried an off-white hued big handbag. Deepika Padukone In A Graphic Tee And Yellow Shorts For one of the posters shoots, Deepika Padukone wore a half-sleeved white T-shirt, which featured a Mickey Mouse graphic print. She paired her tee with bright yellow shorts and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The diva left her mid-parted layered tresses loose. Deepika (Meera Pandit) sported the same outfit when she met Saif Ali's character (Jai Vardhan Singh) for the first time in the film. Deepika Padukone In A Sequin Blue Dress This is one of the favourite looks of Deepika Padukone. She sported this dress in the party track Aahun Aahun and looked super stunning. It was a sleeveless plunging-neckline sequin blue mini dress, which had stunning back. The actress completed her look with a pair of blue heels and upped her look with multiple black and white wrist bands. Deepika let loose her side-parted layered curly tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Deepika Padukone In A Red Satin Dress In one of the scenes, Deepika Padukone was seen dressed in a strappy plunging-neckline satin-fabric red mini dress and looked wonderful. She notched up her look with a pair of studs and tied her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat side bun. The diva adorned her hair with a net accessory, which covered her half face. It also featured a red flower, that added to the fashion quotient. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look. Deepika Padukone In A Blue Jumpsuit In one of the scenes from the song Dooriyan, Deepika Padukone was seen decked up in a sleeveless buttoned-down light-blue hued full-length jumpsuit. She layered her suit with a plain white tee while the stylish multi-strapped brown belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece and a wrist watch and carried a brown hat on her hand. Deepika let loose her mid-parted long layered tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lip shade.

Deepika Padukone literally nailed all her looks in the film. Recently, this year on Valentine's Day, the director Imtiaz Ali released the sequel of the film, which had the same title but different cast. Well, it starred none other than Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Deepika Padukone's looks from the film. Congratulations to the entire team of Love Aaj Kal!

Pic Credits: Eros Now