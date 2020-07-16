Inspired By Deepika Padukone’s Stylish Casual Attire, Hina Khan Nails The Similar Look Fabulously Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There is no denying the fact that Bollywood actresses have amazing fashion sense and they often leave us stunned with their outfits and their way of styling. In fact, it's not just us who fall in love with their look but also the other actresses in the town too, who get inspired and try to sport a similar look.

Recently, TV-turned-Bollywood actress Hina Khan took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures, where she was seen sporting jeans top. Inspired by Deepika Padukone's one of the promotional looks, the actress styled her casual attire in the similar way and looked stunning. So, first let us take a look at Deepika's attire and then see how Hina nailed it in the similar way.

Deepika Padukone In A Stylish Casual Attire

So, for one of the promotional rounds of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone donned a half-sleeved round-collar black tee. She tucked her top with ankle-length light-blue loose denim jeans. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actress styled her casual look with a yellow printed belt and let it fall till the toe. She completed her look with a pair of black high heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and chain neckpiece. Deepika left her side-parted layered tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and light lip shade.

Hina Khan In A Stylish Casual Attire

Hina Khan sported a full-sleeved round-collar white tee, which was accentuated by cut-out detailing at the waist. She teamed her top with light-blue denim jeans and styled her look with a black printed belt. Like Deepika, she also let fall her belt till her toe and completed her look with a pair of criss-cross detailed black heels. The actress let loose her side-parted shoulder-length straight tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.

Hina Khan definitely succeeded in nailing the similar look. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Shaleena Nathani