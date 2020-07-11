If Not Fitness Routine Videos Then Let Hina Khan’s Cool Gym Look Inspire You To Workout Daily Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since the Government has imposed lockdown, not just the restaurants and salons got closed, but the doors of the gym has also been shut down. But it has got no effect on the celebrities who love working out every single day of their life to stay fit and be in shape. From setting up the gym equipments at home to preparing healthy recipes, they have been doing it all at home. Recently, the TV-turned-Bollywood actress Hina Khan, who has been giving major fitness goals to her fans, inspired us with her gym look. Not just her workout sessions are inspiring but it's also her gym looks that are constantly catching our attention.

Hina shared another couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting a gym outfit. Her gym look was so cool that it took away our laziness and inspired us to workout daily. So, let us take a look at her attire and decode it.

For the recent workout session, Hina Khan was decked up in a half-sleeved round-collar plain orange crop top. She sported a black checked patterned bralette with it. The Unlock actress teamed her upper-wear with high-waist blue shorts, which she layered with black shorts. Her blue shorts featured white striped on both the sides. She completed her look with a pair of flip-flops and went jewellery-free.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. The Hacked actress pulled back her highlighted tresses into a bun and sported an army print cap, which added cool quotient to her look.

So, what do you think about this gym look of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan