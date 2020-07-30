Sara Ali Khan Or Radhika Madan, Whose Stylish Outfit Will You Pick For Upcoming Weekend Party? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There is no doubt about it that we all love partying and so we eagerly wait for weekend to come. Dressing up in stunning outfits is one of the major reasons why we love parties. But we also cannot deny the fact that none of us like to repeat our outfit and so for each party we need a new fresh outfit to flaunt.

Recently, Bollywood budding fashionistas Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan shared a picture on their Instagram feed, where they were seen sporting stylish outfits and giving major fashion goals for upcoming weekend party. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Sara Ali Khan In A Blue Top And Yellow Skirt

Sara Ali Khan was decked up in a strappy plunging-neckline blue-hued crop top, which featured subtle yellow patterns and bow-knot. She teamed her top with a high-waist yellow pencil skirt that was accentuated by black dotted prints. The actress accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece and gold-toned bracelet. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade.

Radhika Madan In A Pink Top And Denim Skirt

Radhika Madan sported a quarter-sleeved blush-pink crop top, which featured multi-hued text prints. Her top had a sheer net layering. The actress teamed her top with a light-blue denim skirt and completed her look with a pair of white shoes. Radhika pulled back her curly tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with pink lip shade. The black oversized reflectors added stylish quotient to her look.

So, whose outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan