Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Five Times The Actress Impressed Us With Her Distinctive Style Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 1 May 1995, Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Vishal Bhardwaj's film Pataakha. She was later seen in 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota but the actress got fame and recognition from her recent film Angrezi Medium, where she was seen opposite Irrfan Khan. With her brilliant acting prowess, Radhika secured her place not only in the industry but also in the hearts of her fans. Apart from films, the diva has also impressed us with her versatile fashion sense. From ethnic to western, she has absolutely nailed all outfits.

As Radhika Madan turns a year older today, let us take a look at her distinctive style for some fashion inspiration.

The Eye-Catching Separates At one of the promotional rounds of Angrezi Medium, Radhika Madan sported orange separates by Agrima Batra and caught all our attention. Her outfit consisted of a cuff-sleeved classic-collar one-buttoned crop shirt, which featured the quote ‘Orange is the new Black'. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she teamed it up with matching loose pants while the black statement belt added stylish quotient. The actress completed her look with black sandals and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and rings from Misho by Suhani Parekh. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat braid and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. The Cute Mini Dress For another promotional round, Radhika Madan donned a cute blush-pink mini dress, which came from the label Madison. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her pretty dress was accentuated by ruffle-detailing and she completed her look with transparent-strapped heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver embellished hoops by Deepa Gurnani and rings from Ayana. The diva pulled back her side-parted tresses into a half-hairdo and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The Diva Look At Nykaa Femina Awards 2020, Radhika Madan walked the red carpet in a strapless pink gown from the label Mandira Wirk and flaunted her diva look. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her flared gown featured thigh-high side slit that added stylish quotient. On the makeup front, the actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, shiny pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Radhika pulled back her side-parted curly tresses into a low ponytail. The Ethnic Number For a family function, Radhika Madan was decked up in a pastel-hued lehenga by Krupa Kapadia, which was accentuated by multi-hued subtle floral prints. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her lehenga with a strapless matching choli and sheer net dupatta. The diva went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pastel-hued eye shadow, and cherry lip shade. Radhika pulled back her tresses into a dazzling hairdo. The Saree Game For India Film Project 2019, Radhika Madan draped a black and white printed saree, which came from the label Mishru. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu in a casual style and teamed it up with a sleeveless plunging-neckline white-hued blouse. The actress upped her look with a metallic necklace and bracelet by Sangeeta Boochra. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. She let loose her beautiful curly tresses.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Radhika Madan? Do let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Radhika Madan!

Pic Credits: Radhika Madan