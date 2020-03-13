Five Best Fashion Moments Of Radhika Madan From The Promotional Rounds Of Angrezi Medium Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's most awaited film Angrezi Medium has hit the theaters today. The leading actress Radhika Madan, who is just a few films old, definitely impressed her fans with her brilliant acting prowess. Not just on-screen but even at the promotional rounds, the diva stunned everyone with her pretty looks. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she gave many fashion moments with her gorgeous outfits. So, let us take a glimpse of the five best outfits of the actress from the promotional rounds.

Radhika Madan In A Sharara Set

At the latest promotional round of Angrezi Medium, Radhika Madan looked like a perfect desi girl in a lovely sharara set by Sukriti & Aakriti. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless curvy hemline short white kurti, which was accentuated by black dotted prints. She paired her kurti with multi-hued striped sharara and draped a matching dupatta that featured orange border. The actress upped her ethnic look with a pair of earrings and rings from Amrapali. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and slightly curled the ends. Filled brows, a tiny black bindi, soft blush, and light pink lip shade went well with her look.

Radhika Madan In Orange Separates

Radhika Madan sported orange-hued separates by Agrima Batra and looked wow. Her co-ord set consisted of a cuff-sleeved classic-collar crop short, which featured the quote, 'Orange is the new black', and yes, we agree with it as Radhika looked phenomenal in her orange attire. She paired her shirt with high-waist matching oversized pants while the black belt added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with black heels and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, chain neckpiece, and rings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a neat braided tail and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade.

Radhika Madan In A Ruffle Dress

Radhika Madan looked adorable in a blush-pink hued mini dress from the label Madison. It was a sleeveless V-shaped plunging neckline dress, which was accentuated by ruffled layers and feather detailing on the shoulder. She teamed it with transparent-strapped nude-hued heels. The young budding fashionista accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops by Deepa Gurnani and rings from Ayana. Radhika pulled back her tresses into a half-hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Radhika Madan In A Black Printed Dress

Radhika Madan donned a three-fourth-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down black dress from the label Benetton India. Her mini dress was accentuated by multi-hued bold prints while the black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with red-hued heels and upped her look with gold-toned hoops and rings. The actress tied her side-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Slightly contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, blue eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Radhika Madan In A Knotted Shirt And Skirt

Radhika Madan wore a full-sleeved plunging neckline pink-hued knotted shirt from the label River Island. She paired her crop shirt with a high-waist black & white checkered skirt from MadGlam, which looked no less than a chess board. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels from Zara and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. Radhika left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Radhika Madan wowed in all her outfits at the promotional rounds. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sukriti Grover

