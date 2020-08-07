Samantha Akkineni Exudes Diva Vibes In Her Beautiful Yellow Ensemble And Embroidered Jacket Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South star Samantha Akkineni is not among the actresses who would have fashion photoshoots every now and then but whenever she has one, she makes sure all eyes are on her. After a long time, recently, the actress treated us with her gorgeous look from her latest photoshoot and shared pictures on her Instagram feed. Dressed in a beautiful yellow ethnic ensemble with intricately embroidered jacket, Samantha exuded diva vibes. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Samantha Akkineni was dressed up in a V-shaped neckline full-length yellow ensemble, which was designed by Arpita Mehta. Her outfit was accentuated by intricate green-hued leaf patterns and white crystal detailing. She layered it with a full-sleeved open-front heavily embroidered matching jacket that featured multi-hued floral patterns and mostly myriad green-hued patterns. The Oh! Baby actress completed her look with a pair of beige-hued heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs, a pretty necklace, a bracelet, and a few rings. She painted her nails red to notch up her look.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by sharply contoured and highlighted face and jawline, spruced up her look. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Majili actress pulled back her poofy tresses into a neat ponytail and looked elegant.

We really liked this yellow ethnic outfit of Samantha Akkineni and it seemed perfect for sangeet functions. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Samantha Akkineni