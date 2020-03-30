On The 2 Years Of Rangasthalam, Samantha Akkineni’s Fashion In The Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, Rangasthalam is one of the most acclaimed movies of the South Indian cinema. Samantha Akkineni plays the role of a village girl in the movie and not just her performance is brilliant but her fashion in the movie is also impressive. On the 2 years of the movie, we have talked about Samantha Akkineni's fashion in the movie.

As a happy-go-lucky village girl, her clothes in the movie are rooted and traditional. However, we also see instances of boldness in her attire. The actress mostly wears understated silk sarees such as the green and the rust-red or the plain yellow ones. We also witnessed colour-blocks in the movie. For instance, her yellow half-sleeved blouse with printed red flared bottoms and green dupatta absolutely caught our attention.

Her looks were minimally done and the only adornment came in the form of light and colourful glass bangles and anklets or the earrings accessory on some occasion. We actually liked the makeup too as it was fresh and light and of course gajra completed her looks in the movie. So, how did you find Samantha Akkineni's fashion in Rangasthalam? Let us know that.