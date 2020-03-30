ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On The 2 Years Of Rangasthalam, Samantha Akkineni’s Fashion In The Movie

    By
    |

    Starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, Rangasthalam is one of the most acclaimed movies of the South Indian cinema. Samantha Akkineni plays the role of a village girl in the movie and not just her performance is brilliant but her fashion in the movie is also impressive. On the 2 years of the movie, we have talked about Samantha Akkineni's fashion in the movie.

    As a happy-go-lucky village girl, her clothes in the movie are rooted and traditional. However, we also see instances of boldness in her attire. The actress mostly wears understated silk sarees such as the green and the rust-red or the plain yellow ones. We also witnessed colour-blocks in the movie. For instance, her yellow half-sleeved blouse with printed red flared bottoms and green dupatta absolutely caught our attention.

    Her looks were minimally done and the only adornment came in the form of light and colourful glass bangles and anklets or the earrings accessory on some occasion. We actually liked the makeup too as it was fresh and light and of course gajra completed her looks in the movie. So, how did you find Samantha Akkineni's fashion in Rangasthalam? Let us know that.

    More SAMANTHA AKKINENI News

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue