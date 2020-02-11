ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Bebo’ Or Samantha Akkineni In ‘Jaanu’, Who Draped The Custom Sari Better?

    By
    |

    Be it film promotions, airport, grand events or any other public appearance, we have seen our celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward wherever they go. While making sartorial choices to look their fashionable best, these celebrities often end up sporting similar outfits, which then leads to competition.

    Lately, South actress Samantha Akkineni was spotted flaunting a pretty organza sari, which had the print of her recently released film 'Jaanu' on it. Her sari reminded us of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who donned the same sari, featuring 'Bebo' print at one of the promotional event of her film Good Newwz. Well, it's so amazing to see that the two popular actresses from two different movie industries have the same taste in fashion. So, let us take a close look at their saris and find out who draped the custom sari by Picchika better.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan In 'Bebo' Sari

    For Good Newwz promotions, Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a beautiful powder-blue hued silk organza sari. Her sari was accentuated by hand-embroidered gota and featured hand-painted floral and leaf prints. Above all that, what made her sari special was that her sari featured her popular name 'Bebo' print on the bodice. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it up with one-shoulder blouse. She completed her look with Fizzy Goblet juttis and accessorised her look with gold-toned fancy earrings by Sunita Kapoor and rings from Stac Fine Jewellery. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her tresses into a braided tail and spruced up her look with pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy lip shade.

    Samantha Akkineni In 'Jaanu' Sari

    Samantha Akkineni opted for a pink-hued organza sari, which was accentuated by hand-embroidered gota and hand-painted roses. Her sari featured 'Jaanu' print on the bodice, which is the name of her recently released film. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with strappy halter-neck blouse. The gold-toned earrings and rings by Ridhi Asrani upped her look. Samantha pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

    So, who draped the custom sari better? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Akkineni

