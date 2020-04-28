Just In
- 1 min ago Supermodel Lakshmi Menon Gives Us Playing-With-Denim Inspiration; Check Out Her Top
-
- 42 min ago Mrunal Thakur's Perky Make-Up For The Celebrity Beauty Edit Of This Magazine Is So Cool
- 1 hr ago Deepika Padukone’s Mint Green Or Bright Green Attire, Which One Left You More Speechless?
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 28 April 2020
Don't Miss
- Sports Premier League set to resume on June 8?
- Movies Abhishek Bachchan's Big-Hearted Gesture: Actor Gives Rs 1 Lakh To Farah's Daughter's Charity Drive!
- News Very serious investigations against China over Coronavirus, says Trump
- Finance IndusInd Bank Shares Jump 11.5% On Positive Outlook From Brokerages
- Technology Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 Android Go Smartphone Announced
- Automobiles E-Rickshaw Driver Modifies Vehicle To Make It Social Distance Compliant: Mahindra Approves
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Five Gorgeous Sarees Of The Jaanu Actress From 2020
Born on 28 April 1987, Samantha Akkineni is known as one of the best actresses in the South industry. Apart from giving brilliant performance on-screen, the diva has also impressed us off-screen with her fashionable appearances. In 2020, we have seen Samantha making stunning statements in her gorgeous sarees one after the other. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the way the Theri actress slayed it in each saree of hers, it made us fall in love with her. As the South beauty turns a year older today, let us take a close look at her five gorgeous sarees from her 2020 fashion wardrobe, which gave us major goals.
Samantha Akkineni In A Golden Saree
Samantha Akkineni sported an earth-toned golden saree from the label Good Earth, which was accentuated by hand-embroidered patterns and designer brown border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The Majili actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs and pearl-detailed multi-layered neckpiece. She pulled back her tresses into a bun and spruced up her look with filled brows, tiny black bindi, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte red lip shade.
Samantha Akkineni In A ‘Jaanu’ Printed Saree
For one of the promotional rounds of her movie Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni wore a customised blush pink-hued saree, which came from the label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. The interesting part about her saree was that it had her film (Jaanu) name printed on it. She draped the floor-sweeping pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless halter-neck matching blouse. The diva upped her look with pretty yellow-hued earrings and silver-toned ring by Ridhi Asrani. Samantha pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade.
Samantha Akkineni In A Black Linen Saree
For another promotional round of Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni opted for a black linen saree from Anavila. Her plain black saree featured white border and she draped it in a casual style. The Oh Baby actress teamed it up with a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging-neckline matching blouse, which was accentuated by white-hued embroidered patterns. On the jewellery front, she opted for a pair of beautiful earrings by Lara Morakhia that complemented her look. Samantha pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low braided tail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade elevated her look.
Samantha Akkineni In A Dual-Toned Organza Saree
Samantha Akkineni flaunted a dual-toned Raw Mango organza saree and looked beautiful. It was a rani pink and red saree, which was accentuated by subtle floral patterns. She draped the pallu in a casual style and paired it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching blouse. The Super Deluxe actress accessorised her look with a pink-stone detailed choker from Amrapali and notched up her look with filled thick brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Samantha let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses.
Samantha Akkineni In A Baby Pink Saree
Samantha Akkineni donned a baby-pink saree from the label Krésha Bajaj Zaveri and looked extremely stunning. The pallu of her saree was accentuated by heavily embroidered silver checkered patterns and draped it in a nivi style. She paired it with an equally beautiful full-sleeved delicate blouse and upped her look with silver-toned dazzling earrings from Akoya Jewels. The Rangasthalam actress left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and rounded out her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.
We absolutely loved all the sarees of Samantha Akkineni and she pulled it off so beautifully. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Happy Birthday, Samantha Akkineni!
Pic Credits: Samantha Akkineni