Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Five Gorgeous Sarees Of The Jaanu Actress From 2020

Samantha Akkineni In A Golden Saree Samantha Akkineni sported an earth-toned golden saree from the label Good Earth, which was accentuated by hand-embroidered patterns and designer brown border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The Majili actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs and pearl-detailed multi-layered neckpiece. She pulled back her tresses into a bun and spruced up her look with filled brows, tiny black bindi, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte red lip shade.

Samantha Akkineni In A ‘Jaanu’ Printed Saree For one of the promotional rounds of her movie Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni wore a customised blush pink-hued saree, which came from the label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. The interesting part about her saree was that it had her film (Jaanu) name printed on it. She draped the floor-sweeping pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless halter-neck matching blouse. The diva upped her look with pretty yellow-hued earrings and silver-toned ring by Ridhi Asrani. Samantha pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Samantha Akkineni In A Black Linen Saree For another promotional round of Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni opted for a black linen saree from Anavila. Her plain black saree featured white border and she draped it in a casual style. The Oh Baby actress teamed it up with a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging-neckline matching blouse, which was accentuated by white-hued embroidered patterns. On the jewellery front, she opted for a pair of beautiful earrings by Lara Morakhia that complemented her look. Samantha pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low braided tail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade elevated her look.

Samantha Akkineni In A Dual-Toned Organza Saree Samantha Akkineni flaunted a dual-toned Raw Mango organza saree and looked beautiful. It was a rani pink and red saree, which was accentuated by subtle floral patterns. She draped the pallu in a casual style and paired it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching blouse. The Super Deluxe actress accessorised her look with a pink-stone detailed choker from Amrapali and notched up her look with filled thick brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Samantha let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses.