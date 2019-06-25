ENGLISH

    Nusrat Jahan & Mimi Chakraborty Inspire Us To Change The Way We Think About Parliament Fashion

    By
    |
    Nusrat Jahan & Mimi Chakraborty

    Actors-turned-politicians, Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty took oath as the members of the Lok Sabha today. They had previously posted their first-day Parliament pictures on Instagram, which created quite a stormy debate sessions on the social media. So, about a month ago, the young ladies came dressed in simple peplum tops and denims to the Parliament, which we thought was a refreshing representation of today's generation. Away from the usual saris, their outfits absolutely symbolised the working women of India.

    However, today, the ladies donned traditional ensembles for the auspicious ceremony. But even with their ethnic outfits, we saw shades of minimalism to their ensembles. They showed us that women of today hold the same importance for saris and suits as for denims. So, newly-married Nusrat wore a sari today, which was dipped in the shades of ivory and pink, and sprinkled with pastel floral accents. Mimi, on the other hand, wore an intricately-done ivory suit, which she paired with mustard pyjamis and chikankari dupatta.

    Nusrat & Mimi Controversy

    Nusrat and Mimi, even if unintentionally, broke the stereotypes and did put the two contrasting fashion sensibilities (western and Indian) at the same pedestal. They encouraged fluidity in terms of fashion and gave the Parliamentary dress code a global perspective. In a nutshell, they beckoned us to change the way we think about Parliament fashion. What do you think about their fashion statements? Let us know that in the comment section.

