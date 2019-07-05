Nusrat Jahan Opts For A Traditional Maroon Velvet Lehenga For Her Wedding Reception Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Actor-turned-politician, Nusrat Jahan had a grand wedding reception, which was graced by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and Nusrat's colleague, Mimi Chakraborty. Nusrat donned a traditional maroon lehenga for the occasion, but it was a break from the comtemporary bridal ethnic outfits. Let's find out what she wore that caught our attention.

So, Nusrat kept the old-school alive by donning a velvet lehenga that was elaborate. Her attire was a departure from minimalism in fashion and reminded us of the bridal wears of the late 1980s. Her ensemble consisted of a metallic sequinned blouse that featured beautifully-embroidered sleeves. The skirt was voluminous and detailed with meticulously-done accents in golden thread. The motifs on Nusrat's skirt represented the unique craftsmanship of the country. She also gracefully draped a maroon dupatta that was notched up subtle mukaish work and featured golden embellished border. Her attire was certainly conservative and she looked beautiful.

Coming to her jewellery, it was heavy and more in tune with the traditional past sensibilities of the country. Her jewellery consisted of a temple-style gold choker, layered neckpiece studded with precious stones and complementing earrings, light nath, a heavy maang-tikka, and gold and traditional red and white bangles. The make-up was absolutely dewy with contoured cheekbones, a matte maroon lip shade, a pink eye shadow, and a small bindi. The blooming red roses adorned her middle-parted puffed wavy hairdo and that rounded out her bridal avatar. Nusrat Jahan looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.