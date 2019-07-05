ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nusrat Jahan Opts For A Traditional Maroon Velvet Lehenga For Her Wedding Reception

    By
    |
    Nusrat Jahan Wedding Reception

    Actor-turned-politician, Nusrat Jahan had a grand wedding reception, which was graced by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and Nusrat's colleague, Mimi Chakraborty. Nusrat donned a traditional maroon lehenga for the occasion, but it was a break from the comtemporary bridal ethnic outfits. Let's find out what she wore that caught our attention.

    Nusrat Jahan Insta

    So, Nusrat kept the old-school alive by donning a velvet lehenga that was elaborate. Her attire was a departure from minimalism in fashion and reminded us of the bridal wears of the late 1980s. Her ensemble consisted of a metallic sequinned blouse that featured beautifully-embroidered sleeves. The skirt was voluminous and detailed with meticulously-done accents in golden thread. The motifs on Nusrat's skirt represented the unique craftsmanship of the country. She also gracefully draped a maroon dupatta that was notched up subtle mukaish work and featured golden embellished border. Her attire was certainly conservative and she looked beautiful.

    Nusrat Jahan News

    Coming to her jewellery, it was heavy and more in tune with the traditional past sensibilities of the country. Her jewellery consisted of a temple-style gold choker, layered neckpiece studded with precious stones and complementing earrings, light nath, a heavy maang-tikka, and gold and traditional red and white bangles. The make-up was absolutely dewy with contoured cheekbones, a matte maroon lip shade, a pink eye shadow, and a small bindi. The blooming red roses adorned her middle-parted puffed wavy hairdo and that rounded out her bridal avatar. Nusrat Jahan looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More NUSRAT JAHAN News

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue