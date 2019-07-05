Nusrat Jahan Dazzles In A Copper Wine Make-up At Her Wedding Reception Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has been making quite a stir lately. Nusrat, who got married to her long-time boyfriend Nikhil Jain last month, hosted her wedding reception in Kolkata on 4th July, 2019.

Apart from the star-studded guest list and the delicious food on the menu, what was enchanting was the bride herself. Dressed in a wine-coloured velvet lehnga, Nusrat was dazzling and smiling all through the evening.

Coming to her make-up look, while her make-up look was subtle and nothing over the top for a bride, what made the look stand out was the choice of colour. She was wearing a mix of copper and wine on her eyes while the lips were stained in a beautiful wine lip shade.

She kept her hair chic too, with some front twists and loose curls at the back which she accessorised with a couple of wine-coloured flowers as well. All in all, she was looking absolutely stunning.

Like her look and want to recreate it? Don't you worry! We've got your back. Listed below is the step-by-step tutorial to recreate this pretty wine look. You can wear this look to any function or wedding that you're going to attend. And the best part - with a change in lip shade, you can tone down the look as well.

Nusrat Jahan's Shimmery Copper Wine Make-up

The look, although had the usual shimmery bride vibe to it, was accentuated by its refreshing colour. Keeping the eyes more coppery, she matched her lip shade with the outfit, which was a pretty great decision. Here is how you can recreate this look.

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

Lip balm

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Soft pink blush

Highlighter

Eye primer

Wine matte eyeshadow

Glittery copper eyeshadow

Golden eyeshadow

Brown eyeshadow

Mascara

Black eyeliner

Eyebrow pencil

Wine-coloured lip liner

Wine-coloured semi-matte lipstick

Setting spray

Setting powder

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Beauty blender

How to recreate the look

Start with prepping the skin. Apply some moisturiser on your face. Leave it for a few minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

Apply a lip balm on your lips. This will prep your lips and keep them soft.

Now, apply the primer on your face and use dabbing motions to blend it into your skin. Give it a few minutes to settle into your skin.

Next, apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Coming to your under eye area, draw an inverted triangle shape under your eyes using concealer. Blend it well with the same beauty sponge. You can also use the concealer to hide any spots or marks.

Next comes baking the face. Apply a layer of setting powder under your eyes and below your cheekbones till your jawline. Let it be for a while you proceed to do the make-up.

Using the eyebrow pencil define your eyebrows and fill it in.

Apply some eye primer on your eyelids and blend it in using your fingers.

Take the wine eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and blend it well at the edges. Drag the eyeshadow down towards your lower lash line as well.

Now take the copper eyeshadow on a flat brush and apply it on your lid.

Tightline your eyes and apply the kohl to your lower waterline, starting from the inner corner of your eyes till the middle of your waterline.

Now take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on the lower lash line starting from the outer corner of the eyes till the middle. Apply the golden eyeshadow to the rest of the waterline.

Line your upper lash line.

Apply mascara on your lashes. Once it dries, stick the false eyelashes to your eyes.

Take the blush on a blush brush and apply it on your cheekbones. Smile a little while you apply the blush, it'll lift up your cheekbones and help with the placement of the blush.

Now is the time to take off the bake. Use a huge brush to dust the bake off.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Line your lips using the lip liner and fill them in using the lipstick.

To set the make-up in place, give your face a nice spritz of setting spray.

