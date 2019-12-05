ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nushrat Bharucha, Vidya Balan, And Prachi Tehlan Give Wedding Season Outfit Goals

    By
    |

    With the wedding season comes a big responsibilty of picking the perfect attire for every function like sangeet, wedding, reception, and others. We know it's quite confusing to select the suitable dress. But don't you worry, as these divas have come up with some gorgeous outfits, which you can opt for each function.

    While Nushrat Bharucha and Prachi Tehlan gave wedding and reception wear goals with their maroon-cream lehenga and jacket-sari respectively, Vidya Balan, on the other hand, set the sangeet fashion trend in a lovely light-green sharara set. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Array

    Nushrat Bharucha In A Maroon-Cream Lehenga

    For her best friend's wedding, Nushrat Bharucha donned a regal maroon-cream lehenga from RI Ritu Kumar's collection. The flared cream skirt of her lehenga was accentuated by heavy maroon and green-hued floral prints and an embroidered belt. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she paired it with a cut-sleeved sweetheart neckline maroon blouse. Her blouse featured embellished border and white accents. The actress draped an equally beautiful matching dupatta. She ditched the earrings but her jewellery game was strong. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned heavy necklace, exquisite kadas, and maroon bangles from Amrapali. Nushrat pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a low back wavy ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light hued eye shadow, soft blush, and dark red lip shade elevated her look. This lehenga of Nushrat Bharucha's seemed perfect for your friend's wedding function.

    Array

    Vidya Balan In A Light Green Sharara Set

    For the Senco Gold & Diamonds store opening in Lucknow, Vidya Balan sported a lively light green sharara set by Anjul Bhandari. Her sharara set consisted of a three-fourth loose sleeved keyhole neckline short kurti, which was accentuated by tiny silver dots. Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed it with matching shararas and completed her look with a complementing dupatta. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic drop earrings and a kada. Vidya left her mid-parted black layered tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and cherry lip shade. This outfit of Vidya Balan's is ideal for the sangeet function.

    Array

    Prachi Tehlan In A Jacket-Sari

    For the trailer launch of her upcoming Malayalam film Mamangam, Prachi Tehlan opted for a beautiful jacket-sari, which came from the label Boat Song. Her grey-hued sari was accentuated by black stripes and orange floral accents. She paired her sari with a full-sleeved matching blouse. Styled by Rishu Guptaa, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress paired her sari with a puffed-shoulder notch-lapel long reddish-pink coat. The slits on the sleeves of her coat added stylish quotient to her look. She draped the pallu of her sari over the coat. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of pearl-detailed gold-toned drop earrings and ring from Trendy Bella by Sahiba Kukreja. Prachi pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a romantic hairdo and wrapped her look with filled brows, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Prachi Tehlan's jacket sari seemed perfect for the wedding reception.

    So, whose outfit you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha, Vidya Balan

    More NUSHRAT BHARUCHA News

    Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue