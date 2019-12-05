Nushrat Bharucha, Vidya Balan, And Prachi Tehlan Give Wedding Season Outfit Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With the wedding season comes a big responsibilty of picking the perfect attire for every function like sangeet, wedding, reception, and others. We know it's quite confusing to select the suitable dress. But don't you worry, as these divas have come up with some gorgeous outfits, which you can opt for each function.

While Nushrat Bharucha and Prachi Tehlan gave wedding and reception wear goals with their maroon-cream lehenga and jacket-sari respectively, Vidya Balan, on the other hand, set the sangeet fashion trend in a lovely light-green sharara set. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Maroon-Cream Lehenga For her best friend's wedding, Nushrat Bharucha donned a regal maroon-cream lehenga from RI Ritu Kumar's collection. The flared cream skirt of her lehenga was accentuated by heavy maroon and green-hued floral prints and an embroidered belt. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she paired it with a cut-sleeved sweetheart neckline maroon blouse. Her blouse featured embellished border and white accents. The actress draped an equally beautiful matching dupatta. She ditched the earrings but her jewellery game was strong. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned heavy necklace, exquisite kadas, and maroon bangles from Amrapali. Nushrat pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a low back wavy ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light hued eye shadow, soft blush, and dark red lip shade elevated her look. This lehenga of Nushrat Bharucha's seemed perfect for your friend's wedding function. Vidya Balan In A Light Green Sharara Set For the Senco Gold & Diamonds store opening in Lucknow, Vidya Balan sported a lively light green sharara set by Anjul Bhandari. Her sharara set consisted of a three-fourth loose sleeved keyhole neckline short kurti, which was accentuated by tiny silver dots. Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed it with matching shararas and completed her look with a complementing dupatta. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic drop earrings and a kada. Vidya left her mid-parted black layered tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and cherry lip shade. This outfit of Vidya Balan's is ideal for the sangeet function. Prachi Tehlan In A Jacket-Sari For the trailer launch of her upcoming Malayalam film Mamangam, Prachi Tehlan opted for a beautiful jacket-sari, which came from the label Boat Song. Her grey-hued sari was accentuated by black stripes and orange floral accents. She paired her sari with a full-sleeved matching blouse. Styled by Rishu Guptaa, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress paired her sari with a puffed-shoulder notch-lapel long reddish-pink coat. The slits on the sleeves of her coat added stylish quotient to her look. She draped the pallu of her sari over the coat. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of pearl-detailed gold-toned drop earrings and ring from Trendy Bella by Sahiba Kukreja. Prachi pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a romantic hairdo and wrapped her look with filled brows, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Prachi Tehlan's jacket sari seemed perfect for the wedding reception.

Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha, Vidya Balan