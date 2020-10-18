Naach Meri Rani: Nora Fatehi Looks Disco-Ready In Her Silver Sequin Separates And Lavender Tresses Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress and model Nora Fatehi has always been the talk of the town, be it for her films, her stunning dance moves, or her different looks. Last year, she created a lot of buzz with her all-pink look, as she transformed herself completely for the song 'Pepeta'. And now this year too, the actress is all set to steal our heart with her unique avatar in her upcoming song Naach Meri Rani. Sung by Guru Randhawa, the song will be released on 20 October 2020. Recently, the poster and Nora's look were unveiled, in which the diva was seen dressed in silver sequin separates and flaunting her lavender tresses. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Nora Fatehi was decked up in silver sequin separates and looked gorgeous as ever. Her separates consisted of a quarter-sleeved turtle-neck heavy-sequinned crop top, which she teamed with a high-waist matching pencil skirt. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her skirt featured asymmetrical hem and chain detailing. The Street Dancer 3D actress accessorised her look with few rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, blue-hued mascara, shiny eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted long lavender tresses and looked gorgeous.

We really liked Nora Fatehi's disco-inspired look and we can't wait for the song to release. What do you think about this look of the actress? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nora Fatehi