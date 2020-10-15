Hina Khan Or Nora Fatehi, Whose Skirt-Top Pairing Is Better And Ideal For Birthday Party? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Parties are and have always been endless. Be it bestie's birthday celebration or just a weekend fun, we all have one or more parties to attend in every ten days at least. And of course, for each party, you need a fresh dress as repeating the older ones are just too boring. If you are looking for fashion inspiration for upcoming party then you need to check Nora Fatehi and Hina Khan's recent outfits. Both the actresses sported pretty skirt-top numbers and slayed it in style. So, let us take a close look at their outfits, decode it, and find whose combination looked better.

Nora Fatehi In Tee, Printed Skirt And Jacket

Nora Fatehi was dressed to impress in a simple white tee, which featured intricate black-hued geographical patterns. She tucked her tee with a high-waist flared midi skirt that was accentuated by multi-hued hand-painted accents. The Street Dancer 3D actress layered her top with a full-sleeved classic-collar white denim jacket that had golden buttons and side pockets. Nora's three-piece outfit came from the label Desigual and she completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels from Christian Louboutin. The diva went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with filled brows, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. She left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose, and looked gorgeous.

Hina Khan In White Skirt And Blue Top

For her latest appearance on Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan opted for a plunging-neckline one side off-shoulder icy-blue crop top by Shivangi Jain, which featured puff-detailing on the sleeves. She teamed her top with a high-waist plain white wrap skirt that came from the label Done & Dusted by Disha. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with a pair of pointed nude heels from Charles & Keith. She accessorised her look with a silver-toned necklace and rings from Soni Sapphire. Hina pulled back her side-patted highlighted tresses into a half hairdo and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and nude pink lip shade.

So, whose skirt-top combination did you find more interesting? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Instagram