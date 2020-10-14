Hina Khan’s Blue Top And Loose Printed Pants Makes For A Perfect Outfit To Begin Navaratri 2020 With Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Navaratri 2020 is just around the corner and it's time to upgrade the fashion wardrobe with some eye-catching numbers. To up your wardrobe, you definitely need a fashionista to get inspiration from and currently, who better can give goals than our slaying queen Hina Khan. Each day, she is coming up with different outfit and impressing us but her recent ensemble seemed ideal for this Navaratri. For her latest appearance on Bigg Boss 14, the actress opted for blue top and loose prints pants, which makes for a perfect number to begin Navaratri 2020 with. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Hina Khan sported a quarter-sleeved mandarin-collar blue-hued top, which featured three-tier with ruffle detailing. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she teamed her top with loose pants that was accentuated by multi-hued (blue, orange, yellow, and white) patterns. Her ensemble came from Pallavi Singh's collections and she completed her look with a pair of brown flip flops from the label CAI. The Unlock actress accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and rings from Soni Sapphire and Inaaya and painted her nails nude-pink.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, orange and yellow mixed eye shadow, soft blush, and matte nude-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress secured her mid-partitioned tresses from both sides with yellow-hued hairpins and let the remaining ones loose.

We really liked this outfit of Hina Khan and we're surely going to bookmark this outfit for the upcoming festival. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday