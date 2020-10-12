Nora Fatehi Is An Absolute Stunner In Her White Fringe Gown; Here’s How Much It Costs! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has time and again proved that she is an absolute stunner and can slay any outfit like a piece of cake. The actress treated us with her gorgeous fashionable looks each week while she was judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancer.And now even after she has bid adieu to the show, she is all out there flaunting her even more stylish looks.

Recently, Nora took Instagram on fire with the series of pictures as she got dressed for The Kapil Sharma Show. She opted for a white fringe gown, which was an expensive number, worth $2,390 or Rs. 1.75 Lakh. The diva looked absolutely stunning in it and gave us a major cocktail fashion goal. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Nora Fatehi was decked up in a sleeveless scoop neck white body-hugging gown, which came from Parisian designer Hervé Léger's collections. Her stunning dress was accentuated by sculpting striped patterns while the long fringes added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Street Dancer 3D actress completed her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo silver heels. Nora went jewellery-free.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-pink hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Bhuj actress let loose her side-parted long highlighted curly tresses and looked extremely gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this white bodycon gown of Nora Fatehi? Let us know that in the comment section.