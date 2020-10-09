Just In
Your Friday Fashion Roundup: Taapsee Pannu’s Red Attire, Nikki Tamboli’s Silk Nightsuit And More
Travel definitely comes to our mind these days but we are still apprehensive to travel because of COVID-19. However, we can always invest in for future journeys and if you are still thinking of travelling, we have got you covered. This Friday, since it is Friday (the weekend time), we want to inspire you to sit back and relax and browse through our travel-wear curation. Nora Fatehi, Soha Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Nikki Tamboli, and Taapsee Pannu are travel fashion inspiration for the day. We have also picked our favourite from the list.
Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
Taapsee Pannu's Patterned Dress
Taapsee Pannu has been vacationing in the Maldives these days and giving us major travel goals. She has also been updating us with her travel outfits. So, the actress wore separates from the 20/21 collection of Shruti Sancheti. We thought her dress was fun and summery, perfect for coastal and tropical lands. Her ensemble was deep red in colour and featured a frilled ruffled cropped top and a flared skirt. The hem of the skirt was beige in hue and was accentuated by colourful nature-inspired patterns. Styled by Devki B, the makeup was natural and curly tresses rounded out her avatar.
Courtesy: Abhishek Joshi
Shriya Pilgaonkar's Formal Attire
The Crackdown actress, Shriya Pilgaonkar also flaunted a formal look. Now, the formal look is something that you don't often think about when curating a travel wardrobe but you must think about it. A formal look can make you look a class apart and it can be fun too. Shriya Pilgaonkar gave us inspiration in this regard with her Zara ensemble. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the actress wore a beige structured coat and paired it with white pants. A perfect office wear but you can give it a travel spin by pairing this ensemble with a brassiere. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The curly tresses completed her look.
Courtesy: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Soha Ali Khan's Kaftan And Mask Set
These days, masks are mandatory but you can give your look a fashionable spin too while travelling by matching mask with your outfit. And there's nothing comfier than a kaftan set. Soha Ali Khan wore a kaftan set that came from the label, Rekh by Rohini Singh. The actress and author wore an understated kaftan dress that exuded soothing vibes. Her kaftan was accentuated by blue-toned elephant patterns and she wore a matching mask. The makeup was simple and the middle-parted tresses completed her look. We recommend this travel wear for any destination except the chilly places.
Courtesy: Nora Fatehi's Instagram
Nora Fatehi's Floral Wear
Nora Fatehi totally won us with her attire and gave us an ideal ensemble for beach destinations. She looked fresh as a daisy with a frangipani flower adorned on her softly-curled tresses. She wore a brassiere and a skirt set, which was splashed in the shades of indigo and white. Her ensemble was floral patterned and also featured subtle intricate patterns. The makeup was fresh with a light pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and light kohl. The light hoops completed her avatar and with this, Nora Fatehi gave us a winning tropical look.
Courtesy: Nikki Tamboli's Instagram
Nikki Tamboli's Nightsuit
Nightsuits are not only the new daywear but also perfect and comfiest for travelling. Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Nikki Tamboli, who has been impressing and entertaining the viewers, has also been giving us fashion goals. The actress recently wore a nightsuit and gave us a Friday outfit goal. Styled by Anahita, she wore a Nocheé Vida nightsuit that was crafted out of silk fabric. The nightsuit was dipped in a green hue and accentuated by lion accents. It also had black sleeve ends and hem. Nikki kept her makeup natural with pink lip shade and the highlighted side-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her look.
We loved Taapsee Pannu's attire the most for the interplay of patterns and hues. It was a totally fresh and travel-worthy outfit. Whose attire and look you loved the most? Let us know that.