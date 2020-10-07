Nora Fatehi And Malaika Arora Have Glittering Party-perfect Dress Ideas For Us; Details Inside Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora looked resplendent in their outfits, which were embellished and for sure, gave us party wear goals. The divas posed and danced together recently on the stage of India's Best Dancer and we totally loved what they wore. Of late, Nora filled in Malaika Arora's space as the judge because Malaika Arora was quarantining as she was affected by Covid-19.

The Stree dancer took to her Instagram feed to post, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come! 👑🔥😉"

Malaika reposted her post and shared the image too with Nora Fatehi. Malaika is now back as the judge after she tested negative. But coming back to their presence on stage, it was one of the rare and special moments of the dance show. Speaking about Malaika Arora first, she wore a Yousef Al Jasmi dress that was silver and black-hued with fringe embellished details and a side slit. It was a stunning number and Malaika paired her ensemble with black-hued heels. Malaika upped her look with a matte pink lip shade, smoky kohl, sleek danglers, and an impeccable ponytail.

As for Nora Fatehi, she was dressed in a layered dress by Self-Portrait. Her dress was also gorgeous with multi-hued fringe patterns and glittering tones accentuated her sleeveless outfit. Nora teamed her dress with a pair of classy heels and wore light jewellery. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink tones and the side-parted long wavy tresses completed her look. They were both styled by Maneka Harisinghani.

So, what do you think about Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi's embellished dresses? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Nora Fatehi's Instagram