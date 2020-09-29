Nora Fatehi Gives Us A Classic Vintage Look With Her Floral Saree And A Pearl Neckpiece Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nora Fatehi looked radiant and gorgeous in her latest saree look. The actress and dancer was spotted in a floral saree, which we so loved. After her intricately-patterned JJ Valaya's saree, this saree of hers too had all our attention. It was a stunning saree and with this saree avatar of hers, the Bhuj actress gave us a much-needed festive inspiration. We have decoded her saree look for you.

So, Nora looked amazing in her pastel-hued saree that was floral-inspired. The floral accents on her saree were splashed in the shades of pink, yellow, and green and her saree was also enhanced by a sleek embellished border. She looked stunning in her saree that was draped impeccably and Nora Fatehi teamed her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. A quarter-sleeved blouse in this shade or the light pink-coloured blouse also would have looked amazing with this meticulously-done saree.

Apart from her saree, her jewellery game was also strong. The actress notched up her look with a statement pearl neckpiece. Her neckpiece was layered and it enhanced the vintage effect. She also wore chic studs to elevate her traditional look. The makeup was marked by muted-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. However, her side-parted waves-like tresses were what caught our attention the most and completed the classy avatar. So, what do you think about Nora Fatehi's saree look? Let us know that.