    Nora Fatehi Gives Us A Classic Vintage Look With Her Floral Saree And A Pearl Neckpiece

    Nora Fatehi looked radiant and gorgeous in her latest saree look. The actress and dancer was spotted in a floral saree, which we so loved. After her intricately-patterned JJ Valaya's saree, this saree of hers too had all our attention. It was a stunning saree and with this saree avatar of hers, the Bhuj actress gave us a much-needed festive inspiration. We have decoded her saree look for you.

    So, Nora looked amazing in her pastel-hued saree that was floral-inspired. The floral accents on her saree were splashed in the shades of pink, yellow, and green and her saree was also enhanced by a sleek embellished border. She looked stunning in her saree that was draped impeccably and Nora Fatehi teamed her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. A quarter-sleeved blouse in this shade or the light pink-coloured blouse also would have looked amazing with this meticulously-done saree.

    Apart from her saree, her jewellery game was also strong. The actress notched up her look with a statement pearl neckpiece. Her neckpiece was layered and it enhanced the vintage effect. She also wore chic studs to elevate her traditional look. The makeup was marked by muted-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. However, her side-parted waves-like tresses were what caught our attention the most and completed the classy avatar. So, what do you think about Nora Fatehi's saree look? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
