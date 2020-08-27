Nora Fatehi Looks Glamorous In A Glittering Black Dress And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The two things which we absolutely love about Nora Fatehi are her sizzling dance moves and her attractive personality. Be it ethnic or western, the way she nails each outfit of hers effortlessly, it feels like she literally owns it and it's actually made for her. Recently, Nora took to her Instagram feed to share her pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she was sporting a black glittering dress. The diva looked glamorous and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for her appearance in the latest episode of India's Best Dancer, Nora Fatehi was dressed in a sleeveless plunging-neckline black body-hugging dress, which came from the label Self Portrait. Her pretty shimmering dress was accentuated by golden striped patterns and featured two flared structured layers that added fashion quotient to her look. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Street Dancer 3D actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels. She accessorised her look with gold-toned lovely hoops that came from the label Arvino.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, nude-pink eye shadow, soft blush, and matte light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Bhuj: The Pride Of India actress left her side-parted layered curly tresses loose and looked super stunning.

Nora Fatehi really left the temperature soaring with her glam look in black dress. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nora Fatehi