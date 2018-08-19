Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Casual Look Should Be The New Style Code For Engagement Bash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kept it simple, real, and fun at their engagement bash. All the guests were dressed to party and Priyanka and Nick were themselves dressed so casually. Well, they clearly redefined engagement bash and encouraged us to dress down for the big occasion.

Priyanka wore a plain-hued structured dress for the function. It was a classy dress, which accentuated her slender frame. Her outfit of the night was deep-necked and was enhanced by a tight bodice. It was a stunning number and Priyanka looked elegant as ever in her dress.

The 'Baywatch' actress teamed her dress with humble pencil heels, which went perfectly well with her engagement bash ensemble. She mostly kept her look jewellery-free but her stunning diamond choker, which was coiled around her neck, was certainly a statement piece.

Her makeup was on the dewy side and highlighted by a wine red lip shade and subtle kohl. Her hairdo was side-swept, which gave her look a romantic touch.

Nick, on the other hand, wore a collared shirt and teamed it with a geometric-patterned sweater and formal pants. He rounded off his look with white-hued loafers.

Well, we loved their unusual party style and certainly looking forward to their wedding.