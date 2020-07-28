Just In
Neha Kakkar’s Cheerful Blue Attire Will Lift You Away From Quarantine Blues
Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram feed to share a cute picture of hers in a peppy outfit, which we thought is a must-have during the quarantine phase. Her ensemble seemed soothing and vibrant - well the singer, definitely exuded cheerful vibes with her ensemble. Let's talk about her attire, which had all our attention.
So, Neha Kakkar wore a House of Masaba ensemble that was splashed in a blue hue. It consisted of a sleeveless top and pyjamas. The particular number was the Blue Spicy Jackfruit set. Her ensemble featured nature-inspired accents in the shade of pink and leaf green. Well, it seemed like ideal travel wear too and you can buy it for future sojourns, post the pandemic comes to a halt. It also seemed like asymmetrical number with a flared silhouette, which gave it an easy-breezy effect.
Neha basically kept her look jewellery-free but her gold-toned chic rings absolutely upped her look. She wore dainty and bright golden nature-inspired rings and gave us styling goal. Her makeup was light with a pink lip shade, subtle nude-toned eye shadow, and a whiff of kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled bob tresses rounded out her avatar.
Neha Kakkar captioned the picture as, "Always wanted to wear #Masaba 😍 and Here I am 🥰 You're the best @masabagupta ♥️🙌🏼"
Masaba also posted this picture and captioned it as, "Love this woman. Self-made & brilliant & we were so happy to have dressed her in @houseofmasaba"
So, what do you think about Neha Kakkar's attire? Let us know in the comments.
Courtesy: Piyush Mehra